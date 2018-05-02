× O’Fallon MO man charged with domestic assault

O’FALLON, MO – The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department has arrested s27-year-old Faleniko Isaia on the suspicion of stabbing a woman. Police say they responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Savannah Garden Drive, where a 28-years-old female was found after being assaulted.

She was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Isaia has been charged with Domestic Assault second degree. His bond has been set at $10,000.