Police search for suspect charged in Ballpark Village killing

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis police are searching for the man charged in Sunday night's deadly shooting at Ballpark Village. Police releasing new information the shooting was not random, and the suspect and victims knew each other.

Prosecutors charged Scotty Joseph Lee with murder, armed criminal action, and assault. Investigators said Lee shot and killed Corey Hall, 38, and wounded another man during a private party on the rooftop of the Budweiser Brew House.

Hall was a father and newlywed who was celebrating his birthday at the event.

The Cardinals and Cordish, the developers of Ballpark Village, own the venue. They are reviewing security procedures, and say they may look into metal detectors for future private events. Busch Stadium already uses metal detectors.

The Cardinals played their first home game Tuesday night since Sunday`s deadly shooting. The team held a moment of silence for Hall before the game.

According to police, tips from several witnesses helped them identify Lee as the suspect.

'Sometimes one person`s piece of information can very well fit with another person`s information and so it`s like a puzzle we put together, and no piece of information could be too small,' said Major Mary Warnecke.

Lee has been known to travel between St. Louis and Texas, according to investigators. Anyone with information about Lee`s whereabouts should call police.