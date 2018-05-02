× Police seeking owner of bull found wandering Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Police say no owner has come forward to claim a bull found wandering in an Edwardsville neighborhood earlier this week.

Police received calls about the bull running loose about 5 a.m. Monday. The adult bull was cornered in a residence’s fenced-in yard and safely captured. The animal was then taken to a holding area. A veterinarian and animal control officials have examined the bull.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven tells the Belleville News-Democrat that he’s “told the bull was not well-cared-for and would not be considered high value.”

Police are continuing to look for the bull’s owner but Keeven says if no owner is found the bull will most likely be sold at auction. Anyone with information is asked to call the Edwardsville Police Department.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com