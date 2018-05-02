× Prosecution asks to exclude evidence of victim’s sexual counseling Greitens case

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new prosecution filing in Missouri Governor Eric Greiten’s invasion of privacy case asks the Judge to be guided by, “the spirit of rape shield.” FOX 2 reporter Chris Hayes says that the state recently filed a motion to exclude evidence of the victim’s sexual and counseling history the criminal case. Prosecutors say they anticipate the Governor’s defense lawyers will challenge the victim in the trial based on prior depositions.

A portion of the motion states “The very nature of the defendant’s conduct is sexually abusive as a form of involuntary pornography. The case involves conduct of a type that is clearly intended to be covered by the spirit of rape shield.”

The Missouri Supreme Court says a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cell phone for a forensic investigation.

The Kansas City Star reported Saturday that the high court’s decision follows the woman’s request Friday to block an order requiring her phone to be examined by a court-appointed expert.

The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent. The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy.

The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens’ home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The woman’s attorney had argued that the order is burdensome and invades her privacy.