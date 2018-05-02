× ‘Rape shield’ protection sought in Greitens case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – St. Louis prosecutors are asking the judge in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ invasion of privacy case to use the state’s “rape shield” law as a guide in the governor’s upcoming trial.

Greitens is accused of taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015 before he was elected. His trial begins May 14.

In a court filing Tuesday, Robert Dierker of the prosecutor’s office says that although there is no rape allegation in the case, the statute should serve as a guide in limiting evidence about the woman’s previous sexual conduct and counseling or psychiatric history.

Greitens’ attorneys have asked Judge Rex Burlison to prohibit the woman from testifying at all, saying her testimony is tainted by missteps of investigator William Tisaby, whom they’ve accused of lying to the court.