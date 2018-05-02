× Report: Ex-Greitens aide describes being duped

A legislative report is shedding new light on how Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens obtained a donor list from a veterans’ charity he founded and used it for his political campaign.

The report released Wednesday by a House investigatory committee says Greitens signed an agreement in 2012 not to disclose confidential information about donors to The Mission Continues. A list of top donors was created in May 2014 for Greitens to call to explain his plans to step down as CEO.

But the report says Greitens later used that list to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign.

The report says a former Greitens’ campaign aide testified he was deceived into being listed in an Ethics Commission settlement as providing the charity donor list to Greitens campaign. The aide says that’s false.