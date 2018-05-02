Residents concerned about crime and safety ask about promised cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some south St. Louis City residents fed up with crime are raising concerns and questions about their safety.

They want to know what happened to promised security cameras.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer said that she allocated ward capital and St. Louis City approved installation for the cameras a year ago for Gravois Park.

Larry Atherton who lives near the park said that he was excited when he noticed a few months ago, about hardware being installed for the cameras.

But then he said there was no follow up.

“They haven’t put the cameras on there,” he said.

He said that residents who are fed up with the constant crime had been asking the city for cameras.

The city approved the installation last year.

“Gunshots, a lot of gunshots and there have been overdoses here before,” Atherton said.

Dan Pettis shared the same sentiment when it comes to residents wanting more resources to feel secure.

He brings his son to the park’s playground.

“Because we do have kids out here playing in the playground, there’s still violence around and you never know what will happen,” Pettis said, “so it’s good to have cameras that may help solve some of the crime.”

For some other residents even, the playground that they helped clean up and rebuild last summer, doesn’t feel all that safe.

That’s why Reginald Chamburs was wondering, why the delay?

“We need this (cameras) in Gravois Park,” Chamburs said, “because a lot of people who grew up here ten, fifteen years plus even they don’t feel safe bringing their kids over here.”

Fox 2 reached out to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office for an explanation. In a statement the office said:

“The cameras will be up and active in the next 2-3 weeks. All of the conduit and most of the infrastructure has been installed, but the cameras themselves have not. For these cameras to work they must have a clear "line of sight" to an existing camera on Miami and Grand. The original placement of the cameras did not allow for a clear line of sight, so arms are being added to the camera poles to adjust the cameras' positions. The changes in design must be reapproved, which is causing the delay. Once they are approved, cameras can be installed within 2-3 days.”

“I mean there’s gotta be a way to just get this done,” Atherton said, “nothing takes forever.”