× Schoolchildren raise $18K in pennies for Lincoln document

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Schoolchildren in central Illinois and their spare pennies have ensured that a piece of Abraham Lincoln history will return home for the Illinois Bicentennial .

The Illinois Proud Penny Drive in Sangamon County gathered more than 18,000 pennies from 60 schoolsduring a two-week campaign.

The money will go toward purchasing a Sangamon County “minute book” from 1835 to 1838. It contains a statement attesting to Lincoln’s “good moral character” to allow him to practice law.

Leland Grove Republican Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez and Illinois Bicentennial commission Rikeesha Phelon (rih-KEE’-shuh feh-LAHN’) announced the totals Tuesday.

Jimenez and Phelon say the Sangamon County Bar Association and Staab Funeral Homes each contributed $1,000 apiece toward the purchase. The document will be donated to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum .