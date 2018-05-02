Severe weather possible late Wednesday and Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A very warm and windy day is on tap for Wednesday. There is a very slight chance for a few small pop-up thundershowers north of I-70 around midday, but otherwise it is warm, windy and dry during the day!

The first of several waves of potentially strong to severe storms are forecast to sweep across the region late Wednesday night into the pre-dawn hours Thursday. That wave may be followed by as many as two more waves of strong to severe storms Thursday into Thursday evening.

It's not an all-day rain Thursday. There should be lots of dry-time. But keep an eye on the sky. I'll have a better read on timing and location of potential severe weather as we get closer to the events.

The highest concern will be strong wind gusts, followed by hail, and even a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out in parts of Missouri and Illinois