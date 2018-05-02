× Shrewsbury police recover $190K of marijuana in drug bust

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – A routine traffic stop resulted in the discovery dozens of bags of marijuana and the arrest of two Oregon residents, the Shrewsbury Police Department said.

On Monday, police were notified of a suspicious vehicle–a motorhome–parked in the Walmart parking lot for an extended period of time. When police arrived, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the motorhome. An officer peered inside the driver’s side window and noticed a glass jar containing a leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

A short time later, 49-year-old Kilian Padilla and 30-year-old Charly Davis approached the motorhome and consented for police to search the vehicle. Padilla was identified as the owner of the motorhome.

Upon entering the motorhome, police located 70 pounds of marijuana in 70 large bags, with an estimated street value of $180,000 to $190,000.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Davis and Padilla each with one count of delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the drug bust.