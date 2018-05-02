Song of the Day – Vance Joy

♫ Lady, running down to the riptide…♫ recording artist, Vance Joy is bringing his “Nation Of Two World Tour” to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Saturday, May 26 and we want to send you!

Vance Joy’s Nation Of Two World Tour will see the acclaimed Australian singer/songwriter take on some of his biggest stages yet. Nation of Two is the follow up to Vance Joy’s critically-acclaimed breakthrough debut album dream your life away, which recently surpassed one million in consumption in the U.S. alone. The album spawned the 4x Platinum blockbuster hit, “Riptide” and RIAA Platinum certified “Mess Is Mine.” dream your life away also featured “fire and the flood” and “Georgia,” which are both now certified Gold. Based on the success of these songs, Vance Joy was the #1 Most Played artist at Alternative radio in 2015.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, May 2nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.