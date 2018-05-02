St. Louis County officer punched on Metro bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An Overland Police Officer was involved in a car accident while responding to a St. Louis County Sheriff punched on a Metro bus.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy was in uniform when he was punched by a stranger at around 6:40am on a bus near the intersection of Page and Woodson. The officer was hurt during the unprovoked altercation. But, he was able to put out a call for an "officer in need of aid" to many area police departments.

An Overland Police Officer responding to the call was involved in an accident with a Jeep. Police say the officer involved in that accident and the driver of the Jeep are expected to be OK.

The suspect who assaulted the St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy was taken into custody when officers arrived at Page and Woodson. The deputy was taken to a hospital for further evaluation but appeared to suffer from minor injuries.

Police say they don't know why the deputy was assaulted. They are following up on the assault with an investigation.