Learning more about St.Luke’s and Des Peres Hospital acquisition

ST. LOUIS, MO- If you go to St. Luke's or Des Pere hospitals websites, you will end up in the same place.

President & CEO Christine Candio joins FOX 2 to discuss the joining of two St. Louis Hospitals. She is also hosting two community 'Coffee with Chris' meetings in May.

The events are free and open to anyone interested in learning what the acquisition means for the healthcare of the community.

Coffee with Chris

6:30pm - 7:30pm Tuesday, May 22nd

8:30am - 9:30am Thursday, May 24th

The Lodge Des Peres

1050 Des Peres Rd.

Des Peres

To Register visit: www.STLukes-STL.com or call 314-542-4848