Study: More Americans buying gifts for Mother’s and Father’s Day

ST. LOUIS, MO — More people are planning to buy Mother's Day and Father's Day gifts this year. More than three-quarters of Americans will be purchasing gifts.

A new survey by savings destination Retail-Me-Not and Kelton Global Says children want to make their parents feel loved on both days by giving them a gift. Over three-quarters of Americans (76%) will be purchasing gifts for Mother's Day. That's up from 70% in 2017; 73% will do the same for Father's Day, up from 61% in 2017.

