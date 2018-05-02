Suspect in fatal Ballpark Village shooting turns himself in to police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The man wanted for a fatal shooting at Ballpark Village Sunday night has turned himself in at the homicide division at St. Louis City Police headquarters. Scotty Joseph Lee is charged with murder, armed criminal action, and assault.

Police say that the shooting during a private party on the rooftop of the Budweiser Brew House that killed Corey Hall, 38, and wounded another man was not random. The suspect and victims knew each other.

Hall was a father and newlywed who was celebrating his birthday at the event.

The Cardinals and Cordish, the developers of Ballpark Village, own the venue. They are reviewing security procedures, and say they may look into metal detectors for future private events. Busch Stadium already uses metal detectors.

The Cardinals played their first home game Tuesday night since Sunday`s deadly shooting. The team held a moment of silence for Hall before the game.

According to police, tips from several witnesses helped them identify Lee as the suspect.