Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The You Paid For It team looked into a million-dollar house that St. Charles County bought by the St. Charles County Parks Department.

They bought the house from a private owner for use as part of a New Melle park project. In addition to the house, officials say they got around 14 acres of land. Some of that was in return for letting the former homeowner stay at the house rent-free for six months after they sold the house to the county.