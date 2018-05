Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, MO- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy in Spanish Lake.

The shooting happened around 7pm Wednesday at the intersection of Bowers and Rhea Avenues.

Police say the teen was shot in his lower back. Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report, he walked to a nearby gas station for help.

He was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.