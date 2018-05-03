× 2 low-intensity tornadoes confirmed in southwest Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a spring storm dropped two low-intensity tornadoes in southwest Missouri but no major damage was reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Griffin says the two tornadoes touched down early Thursday.

An EF1 tornado about 100 yards wide stayed on the ground north of Ozark for about a mile, causing mostly cosmetic damage to homes.

Griffin told The Springfield News-Leader the same storm produced an EF0 tornado a few minutes later southwest of Rogersville. That tornado damaged several trees, outbuildings and a barn.

At least one tornado was reported Wednesday night near Belton, in suburban Kansas City, causing no major damage.

The weather service also confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down Wednesday night in Johnson County, Kansas, causing minor damage to trees and power lines.