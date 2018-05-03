ST. LOUIS, MO — It may be tempting to get in on the trend of flipping houses. But beware when you hear ads about seminars offering free meals or gifts. The Better Business Bureau says that instead of putting money in your bank account, some of these programs will empty your wallet.
Beware of house flipping seminars offering free gifts
