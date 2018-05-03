Company looks to turn failed Chesterfield outlet mall into entertainment hub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Shoppers could hardly contain their excitement when Taubman Prestige Outlet Mall opened for business in Chesterfield.

But that bustling shopping spirit quickly vanished as this is what the shopping mall is looking like nowadays.

“This mall is literally dead half of the time,” a worker said.

Nothing seems to be left besides an empty food court and even emptier stores.

Sadly, that ended up being true and now five years after opening, Staenberg Group took over and doesn’t plan on competing with the other outlet mall just 5 miles away.

“I think that clearly only one outlet mall was always going to survive in St. Louis,” Tim Lowe said. “I think the market has dictated which mall that is, but because of the great real estate, the great market in the City of Chesterfield, this is a great opportunity for us to create a very unique entertainment destination.”

With the highly anticipated TopGolf being built next door, Vice President Tim Lowe says his company plans to compliment that attraction.

“With TopGolf as an anchor its really gave us the ability to bring in the other entertainment type tenant like bowling, ping-pong, and volleyball,” Lowe said.

The company will not tear down the existing building and will allow retail stores to stay if they choose.

With a new name, new colors and a new goal, shoppers say they are ready for the mall’s new beginning.

The Staenberg Group plans to lay out the new details by the end of the year.