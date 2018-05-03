Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …FRIDAY…MAY 4, 2018

The atmosphere slowly scrubs out on Friday…slow is the key word…overall mostly cloudy skies with some sun returning…and slowly dropping humidity… I have to keep the chance of a spot shower but overall pretty hard to find…lots of dry time. Quiet and pleasantly cool for Friday evening and Friday night and the bulk of the weekend is looking great…partly sunny skies…78 each day and in the 50’s at night…maybe a spot storm mid to late afternoon into the evening on Sunday…spot and fast the key words. Quiet Monday and Tuesday…back to unsettled by Wednesday afternoon.