BALLWIN, MO — One of the largest and longest-running used book sales in the Midwest kicks off Thursday (May 3) for its 69th year. The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will be held inside the Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park through the weekend.

A million books, movies, CDs, records and other collectibles are for sale including some rare finds like a script of the “Soup Nazi” episode of Seinfeld signed by Jerry Seinfeld, a book written and signed by Jack Buck, a book written and signed by Arnold Palmer, and a ticket stub from the 1968 World Series between the Cardinals and the Tigers.

There are more than 150 categories to browse through including fiction, non-fiction, mystery, literature, science fiction, children’s books and many more.

Entry into the book fair is $10 on Thursday. Entry is free May 4-6. Proceeds from the book fair benefit St. Louis area literacy and education programs.

The Greater St. Louis Book Fair will begin collecting donated books for next year’s sale beginning June 1. Visit stlouisbookfair.org for drop off locations.

Greater St. Louis Book Fair

Greensfelder Recreation Complex, Queeny Park

Thursday, May 3 – 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 4 & Saturday, May 5 – 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, May 6 – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Stlouisbookfair.org