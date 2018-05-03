× Greitens probe costs House $15K for court reporters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri House has spent at least $15,000 on court reporters to transcribe its work as it investigates allegations against Gov. Eric Greitens.

Records provided to The Associated Press under the state Sunshine Law cover the first month of work by a special investigatory committee, from early March to early April.

In addition to hiring court reporters, the records show the House had paid $240 to serve subpoenas to several witnesses.

The House committee has continued to work since then.

The panel released a report Wednesday indicating that Greitens used a donor list from a veterans’ charity for his political campaign and then filed an Ethics Commission document falsely attributing its source to a campaign aide.

It also released a report last month related to alleged sexual misconduct by Greitens.