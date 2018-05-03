House to subpoena more Greitens campaign staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - An attorney for a legislative committee investigating Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the House will subpoena his campaign staffers.

Former Missouri Supreme Court Chief justice Edward ``Chip'' Robertson Jr.'s Wednesday pledge for more subpoenas came after an attorney for Greitens' campaign criticized the House investigation for not doing enough to get the campaign's side of the story.

The committee on Wednesday released a report that said Greitens used a donor list from a veterans charity for political fundraising. The committee chairman says the list was taken without permission from the charity.

Greitens campaign attorney Catherine Hanaway on Wednesday said the committee didn't give the campaign a chance to be heard, although the House report included attorney general depositions of people who worked on the campaign at the time.

Greitens faces a felony charge of tampering with computer data related to the claims.