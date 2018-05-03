Infertility can be a lifelong issue for young cancer survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cancer affects the lives of many people. Some of the youngest victims not only have to endure grueling treatments but the medicine used to make them well can prevent them from having children when they grow up.

Dr. Jungheim treated Allison Johnson when she was going into her sophomore year at Mizzou. When she went to her OBGYN for her yearly check-up they found a mass on her cervix that turned out to be cancer. She didn't know the ramifications of her cancer and how it would impact her fertility.

Dr. Jungheim had an entire plan and team to meet with her and her family to discuss this which included egg banking, which is possible when a person has gone through puberty.

More info: www.stlouischildrens.org