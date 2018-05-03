× Jefferson County man sets fire to his home and takes neighbors hostage

IMPERIAL, MO – A Jefferson County man faces kidnapping and armed criminal action charges after a standoff with police Wednesday morning. Police say Kylie Kunzie, 45, of Imperial was holding a man and a woman hostage at knifepoint in the 6000 block of Hulda Drive.

A statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to the 1100 block of Wolf Hollow Road for a house fire. The home’s owner, Kylie Kunzie, told police during a second phone call that he was at a nearby home in the 6000 block of Hulda Drive. Police say that is when Kunzie told them that he was holding a man and woman hostage.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the home on Hulda Drive and says he saw Kunzie holding a kitchen knife to a man through a screen window. The deputy began speaking to Kunzie and was able to negotiate the release of the woman.

Kunzie then exited the home and went to the front porch while holding the knife to the man. He was very close to the officer. The deputy seized the moment to grab the victim by his wrist to pull him away. Kunzie then retreated back into the home.

Police saw Kunzie armed with a rifle while negotiations continued. After several minutes, Kunzie exited the home, surrendered, and was placed under arrest.

Investigators say Kunzie set the fire at his home on Wolf Hollow Road and went to the home on Hulda Drive. Kunzie and the victims know each other. The victims initially allowed him access to their home to use their telephone.

Police did not elaborate as to why Kunzie set fire to his home. It is also unclear why he took his neighbors hostage.

Kunzie is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail. He has a $100,000 cash-only bond.