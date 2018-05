Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Runners with a clever name want you to join their group. Jason Pippi is co-creator of Three-Run Four. It is a running group focused on creating a low-pressure, social community through shared interests in fitness, fun, and frothy brews.

Three-Run Four Weekly Social Run

6:15pm Every Thursday

Tin Roof St. Louis

1000 Clark Ave.

Downtown St. Louis

www.Facebook.com/ThreeRunFour