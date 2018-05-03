ST. LOUIS, MO — Shoppers can save money on the items they need for their family with 50-90 percent off retail prices.
Just Between Friends children's consignment event is where local families can sell gently used items. Consignors price and tag their items and drop it off at the venue. Organizers take care of the sales.
Just Between Friends of St. Charles County
Thursday - Saturday
Lamborghini Gold Coast Athletic Centre
49 Lawrence St.
St. Charles, Mo
www.SaintCharles.JBFSale.com
38.789089 -90.477296