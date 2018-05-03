× Major overhaul planned for Chicago’s Willis Tower elevators

CHICAGO – The elevators in Chicago’s Willis Tower are getting a major overhaul for the first time in the 110-story building’s history.

Willis Tower owner and manager, Equity Office, is partnering with elevator manufacturer Otis on the project, which starts next month and will take five years to complete. Modernization of more than 80 passenger and freight elevators is part of the building’s larger $500 million renovation project.

The elevators make more than 46,000 trips a day and serve about 5.8 million people annually. The modernization project aims to make the elevator system more energy efficient and reduce travel times for passengers.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat ranks the Willis Tower as the second-tallest building in the U.S. and the 15th-tallest building in the world.