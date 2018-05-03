Man charged in DCFS worker’s death requests new trial venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. - An Illinois man charged with murder in the death of a state child welfare worker is asking for a change of venue for his trial.

Sauk Valley Media reports a hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon on the request that 25-year-old Andrew Sucher's Carroll County public defender filed Tuesday. They cite extensive pretrial publicity. The trial is scheduled to begin May 21.

Sucher is held on $1 million bond. He faces 20 to 60 years in prison in the death of 59-year-old Pamela Knight of Dixon. The state Department of Children and Family Services worker died Feb. 8 in a Chicago hospital. Authorities say Knight was trying to take a child into protective custody last September when Sucher llegedly kicked her in the head, fracturing her skull and causing severe brain damage.