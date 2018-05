Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - St. Charles police are investigating a shooting that took place late Thursday afternoon in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. outside the Aldi's, located in the 1300 block of Bass Pro Drive in the Mark Twain Shopping Village.

The victim, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.