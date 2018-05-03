× Man struck by 2 vehicles after leaving Kansas City bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles after stepping off a bus.

Police say the man left a RideKC bus Thursday morning in central Kansas City. Sgt. Bill Mahoney says the man tried to rush across the street and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Mahoney says that impact pushed the pedestrian into another lane, where he was hit by a van.

The Kansas City Star reports the pedestrian suffered several broken bones and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No citations were issued.

Police continue to investigate the incident.