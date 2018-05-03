× Missouri House has signatures for special session for impeachment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri House has enough signatures to call a special session that could impeach Republican Gov. Eric Geitens.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty told the Kansas City Star Thursday that 138 members had signed the petition, more than the three-fourths threshold needed in the 165-seat chamber.

Three-fourths of the Senate would also need to agree to a special session. More than one-third of senators from both parties have already called on the governor to resign in the wake of two felony charges. A spokeswoman for the Senate president pro tem confirmed that the Senate has the petition and is collecting signatures.

Greitens faces his first criminal trial May 14 related to an invasion of privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair he had before he took office. A House report released Wednesday also presented evidence that the governor filed false information with the Missouri Ethics Commission.