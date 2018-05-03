× Missouri to hold special session on Greitens, consider impeachment

The Missouri Legislature has called itself into a special session to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.

House and Senate leaders announced Thursday night that they had gathered petition signatures from more than three-fourths of all lawmakers in each chamber, which is the threshold required in the state constitution.

The special session will start at 6:30 p.m. May 18, just 30 minutes after the regular session ends. It will mark the first time in Missouri history that a Legislature has called itself into a special session.

It comes as Greitens is facing two felony charges: one related to a 2015 extramarital affair and the other to using a charity donor list for his political campaign.

.@FOX2now: #BREAKING: Mo. House Speaker @Rep_TRichardson says House and Senate leaders will call for a special session to consider impeachment of @EricGreitens. Committee lead by @jaybarnes5 will have its power expanded with ability to make impeachment recommendations. — Nick Thompson (@NickThompsonTV) May 4, 2018

