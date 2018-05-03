× Missouri publisher says he used own money to buy Greitens audiotapes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The publisher of a political publication says he paid his own money to buy audiotapes made by the ex-husband of a woman who had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and that he intended to use them to write a book.

Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn, in a column Thursday, says he bought the recordings from Al Watkins, attorney for the ex-husband who secretly recorded his wife discussing the affair.

Greitens goes to trial May 14 on an invasion of privacy charge stemming from the affair.

Watkins told reporters last week he received two anonymous $50,000 payments in January and deduced they were to pay the ex-husband’s legal fees. Watkins declined to comment Thursday. Faughn did not immediately respond to questions about whether he provided $50,000 or the entire $100,000.