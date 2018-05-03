NCADA position on Missouri’s approved medical marijuana measure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Missouri House approved a measure that would allow people with terminal and serious illnesses in the state access to smokeless forms of medical marijuana.

Now it heads to the Senate for more debate.

Brandon Costerison, Public Awareness Specialist with the National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Abuse joins FOX2 to discuss NCADA position on the new measure.

