One person shot at Nashville mall; suspect in custody

One person was shot at the Opry Mills shopping mall in Nashville on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department. The suspected shooter is in custody, officials said.

A local government source previously told CNN that there may have been as many as four people shot.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a “dispute” at the mall and that there was no additional threat.

One victim was transported to Skyline Hospital in critical condition, according to tweets from the Nashville Fire Department.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that the agency is responding to the scene.

Victoria Greene of Pensacola, Florida, told CNN she was at the mall with her husband and two children. When gunshots rang out, her 8-year-old son was strapped into a bungee trampoline ride.

“It sounded like a skateboard pop,” Greene said. “All of a sudden, stampede.” After her husband got their son, the family ran. They made it to a parking lot and went to their hotel nearby, she said.

Opry Mills is an upscale indoor outlet mall less than half a mile from the iconic Grand Ole Opry.