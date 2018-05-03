Pevely woman arrested with drugs at elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEVELY, Mo. - The school day at Pevely Elementary School began with a call to police Wednesday after a school secretary reported seeing a woman acting suspiciously in a school bathroom.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman for possession of a controlled substance, although its not yet clear what the drug was.

“We can't confirm what the substance was because it has to be sent off to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab for confirmation,” said Col. Ben Litterall, Pevely Police Department. “We do not believe it to be methamphetamine or heroin from our experiences,” he said.

Police said the woman had just dropped off children at the school before she was caught. As a precaution, school officials locked the bathroom to keep kids out of any possible danger the woman may have left behind.

“They did a great job containing the incident immediately after the female exited the bathroom,” said Col. Litterall.

The Pevely Police Department are commending the school staff for staying vigilant and aware of their surroundings and for taking the appropriate quick action to keep children out of harm's way. School officials maintain children and staff were never in any danger throughout the incident.

Police said they are familiar with the woman because they’ve dealt with her for unrelated offenses before. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and charges are pending.