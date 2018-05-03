× Police ID remains found in woods as those of missing Missouri teen

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found by mushroom hunters in western Missouri are those of a woman who’s been missing since Valentine’s Day.

Cass County authorities identified the woman as 18-year-old Vernece Brown. The Kansas City Star reports that her remains were found last weekend in a wooded area near Harrisonville, about 35 miles south of Kansas City.

Kansas City police say she was last seen leaving her home with an unknown male. Cass County sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Tieman says authorities are seeking information about her whereabouts after that point. The cause of death has not been released, but authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.

The discovery of Brown’s body is the third time in a year that human remains have been found in Cass County woods.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com