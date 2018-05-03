× Severe storms bring large hail, wind damage to Illinois

CHICAGO – Strong storms moving across the Midwest brought up to 3-inch hail and wind gusts of more than 65 mph to Illinois.

The National Weather Service says more storms are expected Thursday after the rounds of severe weather on Wednesday. Hail of between 2 and 3 inches was reported in Rockford and Chicago’s Midway International Airport recorded a wind gust of 67 mph. There also was wind damage reported near the airport. The weather service says significant wind damage in parts of northern Kankakee County.

National Weather Service forecasters say there are chances of more severe thunderstorms Thursday through early Friday in northern and central Illinois. They say risks include more than an inch of rain with 2 to 3 inches possible in some areas. Flooding and more hail also are possible.