SIUC gets new enrollment manager to combat declining numbers

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s new enrollment manager hopes to stop the school’s declining enrollment numbers.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that Jennifer DeHaemers will start May 14 as the university’s vice associate chancellor for enrollment management. The position has been vacant since 2014 and hasn’t been full-time since 2011.

The university has seen enrollment drop from more than 24,800 students in 1991 to about 14,500 last fall.

DeHaemers plans to begin collecting data on where students come from, what their university experience is like and why students are leaving.

DeHaemers says creating an enrollment management plan could take up to a year. She says the plan may include finding ways to eliminate unintended barriers that keep students from enrolling.

