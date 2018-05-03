Spring storm topples trees, power lines in Kansas, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Authorities say a spring storm has churned up strong winds and at least one tornado that toppled trees and power lines in suburban Kansas City.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Cutter says the confirmed tornado was small and touched down briefly Wednesday in Belton, Missouri. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were reported in several Kansas City suburbs. And the gusts topped 80 mph in La Cygne, Kansas, which is south of the metropolitan area.

In Raytown, Missouri, a large tree fell into a house.

No injuries have been reported. Another round of storms is expected Thursday night.