Tennessee man discovers he has an adult daughter in St. Louis through DNA test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Researching your heritage through DNA test kits can have unexpected results. Amy Meyerott found her biological father on Ancestry.com. Her biological father Tim didn't even know he had a child. Amy was adopted as an infant 32-years-ago and her biological mother never told Tim she was pregnant.

A few months ago Tim's sister called to say she was a match with a woman in St. Louis on Ancestry.com, and he was too. Tim found Amy on Facebook.

"I got a message from a man on Facebook saying, 'My sister has been trying to contact you because you're showing up as a close relative on Ancestry.com. After looking more into this we believe that you are my biological daughter,'" said Amy Meyerott.

Tim traveled from Tennessee to St. Louis to finally meet Amy face to face.

"We just walked right up to each other, and it was like we had known each other for years. It was just very comfortable and easy from the beginning," said Amy Meyerott.

Now Amy, who was an only child, has a huge new extended family who has welcomed her with open arms. Both Amy and JIm are excited about their new found family. They both agree on one thing:

"Your family is always your family. Who your biological family is doesn't change that," said Amy Meyerott.

FOX 2 reached out to Ancestry.com. They provided this statement:

"DNA testing helps people make new and powerful discoveries about their family history and identity. We are committed to delivering the most accurate results, however, with this, people may learn of unexpected connections. With Ancestry, customers maintain ownership and control over their DNA data. Anyone who takes a test can change their DNA matching settings at any time, meaning that if they opt-out, their profile and relationship will not be visible to other customers."