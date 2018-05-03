The way asthma is triggered and how you can prevent an attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Asthma is a very common lung disease in children and adults. Sandra Uhlemeyer, director of Lung Health at the American Lung Association of Missouri explains why it is important for everyone to learn about the disease.

Some silent asthma triggers in Missouri, which could result in a trip to the emergency room or even death, include:

1. Household Cleaning Products: Scents from perfumes, deodorants and cleaning supplies can affect a person with asthma. When possible, choose cleaning and personal care products that are odor- and fragrance-free.

2. Air Pollution: Ozone pollution and particle pollution are two of the most widespread and dangerous air pollutants. Breathing these pollutants can cause asthma attacks, as well as respiratory and cardiovascular harm, and even early death. In the Lung Association`s recent State of the Air report, St. Louis improved slightly but is still ranked as the 29th most polluted city in the nation.

3. Nearly Invisible Dust Mites: Pests in the home, workplace or school can impact your asthma. To reduce your exposure, wash bedding regularly, fix leaks, store garbage outside, vacuum and dust weekly. You can also use allergen-proof pillow and mattress covers.

4. Bunnies: As well as cats, dogs, hamsters, mice and other furry friends. Dander and saliva from animals with fur or feathers can be an allergen for some and can cause asthma symptoms. Reduce your exposure to pet allergens by vacuuming and damp dusting weekly. Try to keep your pets out of the bedroom or other rooms where you spend a lot of time.

