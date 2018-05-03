Thursday’s unsettled weather means more rain for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An unsettled Thursday around the region. The overnight rain and storms now quickly rolling to the east. A cloudy and humid break will stick around for a few hours Thursday mid-day.

There are still questions about a recharge of the air mass. Expecting some form of rain and storms around 1-2pm. There may be another recharge late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Thursday should be in the 70's to near 80. Temps will be down a little from the last two days.

There should be slow clearing on Friday with a good-looking weekend. At least the rain has knocked down some of the pollen. FYI - This is the heart of the tree pollen season.