Illinois yearbook names wheelchair athlete ‘most accident prone’

DECATUR, Ill. – An Illinois high school is reprinting yearbooks after a student who uses a wheelchair was listed as “most accident prone.”

The Decatur Herald and Review reports that senior Chauncey Wulf was partially paralyzed in a car accident at age 4. Now he plays wheelchair basketball and is set to sign a letter of intent to play for Southwest Minnesota State University. Wulf says other students have been teasing and laughing at him about the yearbook entry, even after he told them he didn’t like the designation.

His mother, Crystal Wulf, says Eisenhower High School “could have acknowledged him for many things instead of mocking him.’

School district officials say they will collect yearbooks that already have been printed and have ordered new ones with the offending entry removed.