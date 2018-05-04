× AG must pay bulk of tab to send investigator to Mexico

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis judge will allow lawyers for a man accused of a two-state murder spree to send an investigator to Mexico to research the man’s childhood and background, and he has ordered the Missouri attorney general’s office to pay most of the cost.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino goes to trial in October in the March 2016 death of a Montgomery County, Missouri, man. He also is accused of killing four men in Kansas City, Kansas. He could face the death penalty in the Missouri case.

Serrano-Vitorino is a Mexican nationally who was in the U.S. illegally when the killings occurred.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Judge Steven Ohmer has ruled that the attorney general’s office must pay up to $40,000 of the estimated $59,000 price for the investigation in Mexico.