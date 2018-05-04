× Albert Pujols reaches 3,000 hit milestone

ST. LOUIS, MO- Albert Pujols had a career earmarked for Cooperstown before he left St. Louis for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim after the 2011 season, but the former Cardinal slugger added to his Hall of Fame resume Friday in Seattle against the Mariners.

He singled off former Cardinals pitcher Mike Leake, in the fifth inning to become the 32nd player to reach 3,000 career hits. He’s the second to reach that mark in an Angels uniform, joining Rod Carew, who did it in 1985.

Pujols, 38, is in his seventh season with the American League club, in a 10 year, $240 million contract through the end of the 2021 season. He remains third on the all-time list of Cardinal hitters with 2,073.

Congratulations @PujolsFive! We enjoyed watching you collect your first 2,073 hits in a Cardinals uniform. pic.twitter.com/RtbufaZ67B — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2018

His next hit will put him past Roberto Clemente. If he were to match last year’s total of 143 hits, he will move past the likes of Lou Brock, Rod Carew, and Craig Biggio, with an outside chance of topping Dave Winfield at 3,110 or Alex Rodriguez at 3,115 before season’s end.