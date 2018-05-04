× Car runs off I-64, lands in lagoon

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – First responders scrambled to a spot along Interstate 64 near Highway 157 after a vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a lagoon.

The accident occurred on westbound I-64 in Caseyville.

Rescuers had to proceed with caution before attempting to get to the passengers because a power pole had been knocked into the water.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.