Cardinals announce 2018 Hall of Fame class

ST. LOUIS – Players Ray Lankford, Vince Coleman, and Harry Brecheen will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame later this summer, the team announced Friday.

Over 60,000 votes were cast by Cardinals fans over a six-week voting period, the most since the 2014 inaugural fan vote.

Coleman, Lankford, and Brecheen will be formally inducted on Saturday, August 18.

To be eligible for the Cardinals Hall of Fame, players must have been with the team for at least three seasons and be retired for at least years. Eligible players are divided into two categories – modern and veteran players. If a player has been retired more than 40 years prior to an induction, he’s considered a veteran player.

The Cardinals Hall of Fame is located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village. It contains over 22,000 pieces of memorabilia and hundreds of thousands of archived photographs.

The Cardinals provided the following information about each of the three inductees: