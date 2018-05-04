Cardinals announce 2018 Hall of Fame class
ST. LOUIS – Players Ray Lankford, Vince Coleman, and Harry Brecheen will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame later this summer, the team announced Friday.
Over 60,000 votes were cast by Cardinals fans over a six-week voting period, the most since the 2014 inaugural fan vote.
Coleman, Lankford, and Brecheen will be formally inducted on Saturday, August 18.
To be eligible for the Cardinals Hall of Fame, players must have been with the team for at least three seasons and be retired for at least years. Eligible players are divided into two categories – modern and veteran players. If a player has been retired more than 40 years prior to an induction, he’s considered a veteran player.
The Cardinals Hall of Fame is located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village. It contains over 22,000 pieces of memorabilia and hundreds of thousands of archived photographs.
The Cardinals provided the following information about each of the three inductees:
Ray Lankford (Modern Era Player—Fan Selection)
Years: 1990 – 2001, 2004 .273/.365/.481, 1479 H, 928 R, 228 HR, 829 RBI, 250 SB (1580 Games)
Ray Lankford was known for his combination of speed and power during his 13 seasons in St. Louis. Lankford recorded five 20-20 seasons (with four consecutive from 1995-1998) and ranks fifth all-time in club history in home runs and stolen bases. He is the only player in Cardinals history with at least 200 home runs and 200 steals, and hit more home runs in Busch Stadium II than any other player (123). The long-time Cardinal center fielder was named to the All-Star team in 1997 and still ranks in the all-time top-10 franchise leaders in Runs (9th), Total Bases (10th), Doubles (9th), Runs Batted In (8th), Walks (5th) and Game Winning-RBI (T-2nd).
Vince Coleman (Modern Era Player—Fan Selection)
Years: 1985 – 1990 .265/.326/.339, 937 H, 549 SB, 556 R, 56 3B (878 Games)
Vince Coleman burst on to the scene in 1985 by stealing 110 bases as a rookie, an MLB record that still stands today, and winning National League Rookie of the Year honors. Coleman would continue to lead the National League in stolen bases throughout his six seasons as the Cardinals primary left fielder while being named to two All-Star teams. A member of two National League pennant winning teams in 1985 and 1987, Coleman’s 549 career stolen bases rank him second all-time in franchise history behind Lou Brock.
Harry Brecheen (Veteran Era Player—Red Ribbon Panel Selection)
Years: 1940, 1943 – 1952 128-79, 2.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 122 CG, 25 SHO, 1790.1 IP (292 Games)
Nicknamed “The Cat” for his quick, feline-like reflexes on the mound and excellent fielding, Brecheen came up through the Cardinals farm system and is best remembered for his devastating screwball-curveball combination. He debuted with the club in 1940, but didn’t solidify his role in the starting rotation until 1943. A two-time All-Star, Brecheen saved his best performances when the stakes were highest, helping the club to World Series Championships in 1944 and 1946. In Cardinals World Series play, Brecheen ranks first in ERA (0.83, minimum 25.0 IP), second in wins (4) and complete games (3) and fifth in innings pitched (32.2). For seven straight seasons (1944-1950) the southpaw ranked among the top eight NL pitchers allowing the fewest hits and walks (WHIP) per nine innings and the top ten for strikeout-to-walk ratio. Brecheen still ranks in the top-10 of several of the club’s all-time pitching categories including wins (8th), earned run average (9th) and shutouts (4th).